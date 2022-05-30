Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Rises By 77.0%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 381,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 99,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,730. Relx has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.