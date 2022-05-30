Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Expands By 68.3%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

