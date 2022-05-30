Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Drops By 27.8%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Stabilus from €65.00 ($69.15) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

