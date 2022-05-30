Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Grows By 58.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,991. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

