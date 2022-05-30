Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Grows By 58.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,991. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
