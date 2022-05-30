Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 36.0%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
USCB Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75.
About USCB Financial (Get Rating)
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
