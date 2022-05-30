Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 36.0%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

USCB Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

