Short Interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Declines By 25.2%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,393 shares of company stock valued at $169,607.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.12. 8,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,828. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

