Shutterstock, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock worth $11,759,383. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 116,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

