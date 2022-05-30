Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,750 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 5.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 241,093 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,873,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 209,642 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 92,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.