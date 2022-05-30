Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

