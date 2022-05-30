Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 target price on Small Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

