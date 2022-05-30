Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.76% of Smartsheet worth $172,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

SMAR stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

