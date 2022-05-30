Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $39.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,030,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.