Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

