Snowball 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $230,859.80 and approximately $90.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,479.87 or 0.40754741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00482624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008529 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,663,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,087,401 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.