SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SOAR Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLYA opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.