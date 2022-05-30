Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,699.0 days.

SEYMF stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.74) to €16.80 ($17.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

