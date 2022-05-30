Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.34 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

NYSE DTC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $4.94. 79,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

