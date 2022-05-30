Sonar Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $38,725.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.01127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00455780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

