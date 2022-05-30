Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $25.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.