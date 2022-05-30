Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $25.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $34.42.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
