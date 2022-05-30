Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 517,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,521. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

