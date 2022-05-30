South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOUHY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.40.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

