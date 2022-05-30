South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.
About South32 (Get Rating)
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.
