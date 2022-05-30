Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 6.1%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08. 183,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 351,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49.
About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)
Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.
