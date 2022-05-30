Springhouse Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 32,673 RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RBAC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 56,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,675. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

