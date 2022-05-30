Springhouse Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 8.2% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,103,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 136,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $90.48 on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. 120,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,485.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,679.54.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

