Springhouse Capital Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Nordstrom comprises approximately 0.9% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. 655,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

