Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SWSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 108,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,854. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 189,625 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 664.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 368,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

