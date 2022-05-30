SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

