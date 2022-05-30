SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,226,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

