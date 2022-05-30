SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,823 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,237.79).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,764.50 ($22.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,801.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,676.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

