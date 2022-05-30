StableXSwap (STAX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $19.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.72 or 0.99902874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

