Stacks Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $683.85 million and $7.59 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,565,202 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

