Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

