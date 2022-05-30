Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.0523 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $702,877.89 and approximately $191,256.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 192.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,832.85 or 0.48566598 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00486036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

