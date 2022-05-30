Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $100.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 312.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

