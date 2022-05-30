STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,618.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $7,618.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,479.87 or 0.40754741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00482624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008529 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

