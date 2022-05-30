State Street Corp Acquires 1,079,695 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.37% of Hormel Foods worth $1,422,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.63 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

