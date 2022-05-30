State Street Corp Acquires 387,423 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.38% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $1,688,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

