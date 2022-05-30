State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Snowflake worth $1,483,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.91 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

