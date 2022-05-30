State Street Corp Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,245,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

