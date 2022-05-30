State Street Corp Has $1.30 Billion Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,301,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,033,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in PACCAR by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 406,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

