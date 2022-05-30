State Street Corp Has $1.68 Billion Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,018,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,246,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.21% of Occidental Petroleum worth $1,682,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $70.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.