State Street Corp Purchases 74,697 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.74% of Cummins worth $1,472,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

