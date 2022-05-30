State Street Corp Purchases 84,065 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.58% of Entergy worth $1,263,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

