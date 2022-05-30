State Street Corp Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,577,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.96 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.27.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

