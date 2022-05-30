State Street Corp Sells 40,791 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,679,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.03% of Hess worth $1,382,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $123.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

