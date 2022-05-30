Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.47) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 314,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

