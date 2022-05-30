Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 64,597 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.15% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

