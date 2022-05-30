Stephens Inc. AR Buys 812 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,498. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,659. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

