Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,972. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,162 shares of company stock worth $1,091,988. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

