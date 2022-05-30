Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,766. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

